Mayfield shines again, Buccaneers stay unbeaten with 27-17 victory over struggling Bears

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield passed for 317 yards and a touchdown, adding to his strong debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 27-17 victory over the struggling Chicago Bears.

With Mayfield playing turnover-free ball for the second straight week and Mike Evans catching six balls for 171 yards and a TD, the Bucs improved to 2-0 while handing the Bears a franchise-record 12th consecutive loss.

Mayfield completed 26 of 34 passes without an interception.

He set up Rachaad White’s 1-yard TD run with a 70-yard completion to Evans in the first quarter.

He finished an 89-yard drive with a 32-yard scoring pass to Evans early in the second half.

