Mayfield shines again, Buccaneers stay unbeaten with 27-17 victory over struggling Bears

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 18, 2023
TAMPA — Baker Mayfield passed for 317 yards and a touchdown, adding to his strong debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 27-17 victory over the struggling Chicago Bears.

With Mayfield playing turnover-free ball for the second straight week and Mike Evans catching six balls for 171 yards and a TD, the Bucs improved to 2-0 while handing the Bears a franchise-record 12th consecutive loss.

Mayfield completed 26 of 34 passes without an interception.

He set up Rachaad White’s 1-yard TD run with a 70-yard completion to Evans in the first quarter.

He finished an 89-yard drive with a 32-yard scoring pass to Evans early in the second half.

