Meet the man who gave away four Super Bowl tickets

CINCINNATI — Logan Thirtyacre has struck again.

Last week, the Florida-based YouTube star donated two Super Bowl tickets to Northern Kentucky art teacher Katie Von Handorf.

This week, he donated two additional tickets to St. Henry District High School senior Riley Spellman, whose TikTok campaign inspired the first gift.

Spellman said she is taking her dad to the game. Their flight leaves Saturday morning.

Spellman has now amassed 22.3 million views with a series of 11 TikTok posts that started with a plea for the Cincinnati Bengals to send her teacher to the Super Bowl. Von Handorf, a lifelong Bengals fan, appeared in costume for four of the videos. She goes by the Twitter handle, @TheMaskedBenGal.

“I asked Riley on Instagram, ‘Are you a Bengals fan? And she said she’d been a fan her whole life too,” Thirtyacre said. “So, I was like, ‘OK. Then, I got two tickets for you.”

The rabid Buccaneers fan said he has attended the last five Super Bowls because four of those games featured his favorite player, quarterback Tom Brady.

“I usually just bring friends,” he said. “I’m not a fan of either team in this game, so I was like, ‘I might as well bring people that are going to enjoy it and it’s going to mean something to them.’”

The price of Super Bowl tickets are trending downward as the game approaches, according to the blog, ticketiq.com. It says 2,300 tickets are currently available on the secondary market. They averaged $7,762 on Feb. 9, down from $10,232 on Feb. 1.

Thirtyacre said he bought end zone seats “in the fourth or fifth rows” for his new Northern Kentucky friends. He plans to meet his four Super Bowl guests before the game for a photo opp.