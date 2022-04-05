Meet the Savannah Bananas: Baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters

To the average sports fan, baseball can be considered boring compared to other sports.

But a baseball team in Georgia is changing this perception, with a local guy helping to lead the charge.

"I just remember coming to a tryout and doing backflips or whatever and doing my thing and just being myself," player Chad Beaver said.

The Savannah Bananas are nothing like you've seen before.

Beaver says when you're on the team, you "kind of just use your athleticism and do something crazy."

The Cleveland native joined the team this season.

"Probably one of the best feelings you can feel man, as a baseball player or just somebody that craves being able to put on a show for people," Beaver said.

The Bananas are part of the Coastal Plain League but they strive to be more than just a regular baseball team.

"Doing something different — try to be like the Globetrotters of baseball," Beaver said.

Almost every game they play is sold out because the team is there to entertain fans in a unique way.

"How Cleveland has the Indians, hey, that's our team. Everybody is ready to watch. The Savannah Bananas are their team," Beaver said.

The Bananas won the Coastal Plain League last season with a 36-8 record.

