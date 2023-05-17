Miami University heads to NCAA softball tournament

The most exciting time as a college softball fan is here, and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio gets to be a part of it.

The Redhawks won the MAC tournament and are headed on the Road to the College World Series.

They landed in the Evanston regional with No. 12 ranked Northwestern, Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois.

Miami will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday at 1 p.m.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

The first round of the playoffs is double elimination; if you lose, you can still have a chance to make it out of the bracket.

If Miami wins out, they would face the winner of the Tuscaloosa bracket.

The last MAC school to make it to Oklahoma City and compete in the Women's College World Series was Kent State in 1990.

For more information on the NCAA tournament, click here.

