MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

JUPITER, Fla. — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller are leading the players’ bargaining team for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

It's is the eighth straight day of talks in Jupiter, Florida, at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The lockout is in its 89th day.

Sides are still far apart but pressure is increasing.

MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.