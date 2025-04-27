Monsters beat Toronto 4-3 in double overtime to advance to North Division Semifinals Calder Cup Playoffs

The Cleveland Monsters are in the semifinals.

After taking the series with a 4-3 double-overtime win against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum Saturday night, the Monsters advance to the North Division Semifinals in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Marlies were up in the first half with Zach Solow scoring a goal almost 15 minutes in. The Monsters trailed 1-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Solow scored again about four minutes into the second period, but Monsters' center Hunter McKown opened room for offense with the help of defenseman Madison Bowey, scoring a goal three minutes later— cutting the score 2-1.

Monsters' right-wing Rocco Grimaldi tied the score almost 15 minutes into the second period off of feeds from defenseman Denton Mateychuk and McKown. Mateychuk followed up with an unassisted tally, which landed Cleveland with a 3-2 advantage.

During the final period, the Marlies were granted a penalty shot— their last score of the night —to tie the board.

After a scoreless extra 20 minutes, left wing James Malesta scored the game-winning goal just over the 19-minute mark.

Next, the Monsters will face the Laval Rocket on April 30 or May 1 for the first game of the Semifinals in the Calder Cup Playoffs..