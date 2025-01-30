Myles Garrett among other Browns players to participate in 2025 Pro Bowl Games

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jerry Jeudy and Denzel Ward will represent the Cleveland Browns on the AFC team in the 2025 Pro Bowl, presented by Verizon, in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

Players from the AFC and NFC will showcase their football and non-football skills through various competitions, including a 7-on-7 flag football game, trivia, relay races and more.

The Browns players will be four of 88 of the league's biggest stars participating in the event.

A Pro Bowl Skills Show will air on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with ESPN's Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky and special guest Terry Crews. The flag football game will take place between the two teams on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Disney XD, and ESPN Deportes.

Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning will be head coaches for the AFC and NFC teams.

Scoring for the Pro Bowl Games works in the following way:



The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team’s overall score, with 33 points available across the 11 skills events.

Points from the Flag game (four 12-minute quarters played on Sunday) will be added to points earned from Skills competitions to determine the winning conference for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

The winning conference after the flag game will be crowned as the winner of the Pro Bowl Games.

For more information on the Pro Bowl and events happening, CLICK HERE.