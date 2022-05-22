New York Jets Isaiah Williams donates to Cleveland school

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland native and current football star is giving back to his alma mater in a big way.

Isaiah Williams of the New York Jets attended John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland.

Their football facility is in need of an upgrade and Williams' new foundation, Family is Everything, is raising money to get the students a new weight room.

His goal is to raise $10,000 to show inner-city youth that there are resources out there for them.

If you're interested in donating, click here.