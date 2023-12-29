Watch Now
SportsNext Man Up

Actions

Next Man Up: Browns CB Cam Mitchell enjoys singing, cooking and playing alongside 'the best in the world'

Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet.
Cam Mitchell
Posted at 8:02 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 20:02:35-05

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns' rookie cornerback Cam Mitchell, who has been called upon in a season full of injuries and aims to meet the standard of his room by being the "best in the world."

But off the field, Mitchell enjoys cooking, playing video games with the guys, and, of course, singing.

Watch the episode in the player above.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Cleveland Browns coverage!