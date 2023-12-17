Next Man Up: Browns CB MJ Emerson has a strict routine, loves the beach, and plays with 'some dawgs'

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns' cornerback Martin "MJ" Emerson, who has been a ball hawk in Cleveland with the ability to cover just about any receiver who comes his way and is often on an island on his own—hence the nickname "Emerson Island."

That complements his off-field interests, which include swimming and hanging out at the beach—when he's not on his strict sleep, film and workout routine, of course.

