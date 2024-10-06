Next Man Up: Browns DE Isaiah McGuire is a quiet, old soul, ready for opportunities

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire. The Browns' fourth-round draft pick has been awaiting more opportunities and took advantage of one of them last week against the Las Vegas Raiders with a forced fumble that was scooped and scored by safety Rodney McLeod.

With defensive end Alex Wright out for the season with a triceps injury, McGuire is poised for even more opportunities on the field.

But when he's not on the field, McGuire is and laid-back, old soul who feels inspired by guys on the team, including star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

You can watch the episode in the player above.