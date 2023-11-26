Next Man Up: Browns DT Maurice Hurst Jr. breaks down signature belly rub celebration

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns' defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., or Mo, who was a standout at training camp and has since carved a major role out for himself as he works to be a disruptive force along the defensive line.

But off the field, Hurst is feeling at home in Cleveland; he enjoys listening to some oldies and, of course, perfecting his signature belly rub celebration we've seen in games all year long.

