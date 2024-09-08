Next Man Up: Browns DT Quinton Jefferson is a family man who enjoys art and rushing the passer

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns new defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson is new to the Browns but not new to the league, a seasoned vet entering his ninth season in the NFL. The defensive lineman is excited to show fans his knack for rushing the passer this season in orange and brown.

But off the football field, Jefferson is a guy who likes art, spending time with his wife and three kids—and running the grill (maybe don't ask him to cook anything else).

Watch the episode in the player above.