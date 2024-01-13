Next Man Up: Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate is quadrilingual and loves riding unicycles

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know Browns rookie linebacker Mohamoud Diabate. On the field, Diabate has had a crucial role on special teams this season as he stays ready to make an impact on defense when his number is called as well.

But off the field, the linebacker is proud of his Mali heritage, speaks three languages, reads and writes in another, and is an avid unicycle rider—a member of his school's unicycle club as a kid.

Watch the episode in the player above.