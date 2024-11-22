Next Man Up: Browns LB Winston Reid is a fan of the outdoors, making pizza, and playing hard

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know rookie linebacker Winston Reid. Reid, a walk-on in college and undrafted free agent is grateful for the opportunity to play for the Browns. He plans to play hard each time he takes the field.

But off the field, Winston likes exploring the outdoors, cooking a nice meal from scratch (like a homemade pizza), and is currently in the journey of binge-watching the show "Lost."

