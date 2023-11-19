Next Man Up: Browns OL Geron Christian loves a good meal, vintage shopping and fishing (for sharks)

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up", get to know Browns offensive lineman Geron Christian, who has stepped up to play the important left tackle position in the wake of Jedrick Wills Jr. being placed on injury reserve.

Off the field, Christian enjoys exploring vintage stores, throwing down in the kitchen and fishing—for sharks, at that.

