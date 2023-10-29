Next Man Up: Browns RB Pierre Strong Jr. has barber skills and a passion for fashion

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know running back Pierre Strong Jr, who has been called upon often this season as the team aims to keep the run game strong despite losing star back Nick Chubb for the season. When it's his time to take the field, Strong makes sure he's ready to produce.

But off the field, Strong is a homebody who, when he's not watching film, enjoys cutting hair, hanging with his dog and online shopping as he fuels his passion for fashion and fire fits.

