Next Man Up: Browns rookie G Zak Zinter likes hunting, fishing, blocking every day

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know the Browns rookie guard Zak Zinter. With Wyatt Teller on injured reserve and set to miss at least the next four weeks, Zinter has found himself stepping into a starting role along the offensive line.

While he's busy preparing for his time on the football field, there's a lot to know about him off the field. From hunting alligators to scuba diving, Zinter is an outdoors kind of guy. But he also enjoys a nice day in with his pup Gunner.

Watch the episode in the player above.