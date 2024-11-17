Next Man Up: Browns rookie LB Nathaniel Watson likes tackling, building Lego sets—and is Team Edward

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know the Browns' sixth-round draft pick in this year's draft, linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson.

Watson has loved inflicting pain on the football field from a young age, keen on making big-time tackles. He's excited to be able to do that more in Cleveland.

But off the field, when he's not studying the playbook, Watson can be found building Lego sets—like the Batmobile or the house from Disney's "Up." Or you might find him whipping up a salmon dinner.

Or, on any given night, Watson might be curled up on the couch watching the Twilight Saga movies. His favorite, "Breaking Dawn Part 2." He calls it "epic." He's also Team Edward, for those wondering.

