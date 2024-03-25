Next Man Up: Cavs forward Isaiah Mobley loves basketball journey with brother, NBA 2K and magic tricks

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up" showcase Browns players fans might not have known much about. Now, News 5’s Camryn Justice takes the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In this episode, get to know the brother of a Cavs starter, Isaiah Mobley, who is looking to make his own name here in Cleveland.

On the court, Mobley aims to be a fast-paced, floor-spacing playmaker, and off the field, he's equally interesting. From playing NBA 2k as himself to practicing magic tricks, there's a lot to learn about the older Mobley brother.

Watch the full episode above.