Next Man Up: Charge forward Feron Hunt has a passion for dunking and BIBIBOP

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up" showcase Browns players fans might not have known much about. Now, News 5’s Camryn Justice takes the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know forward Feron Hunt. Hunt has been averaging 18.5 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He's notched seven double-doubles this season and counting.

Off the court, you can find Hunt playing with his two dogs, jamming out to music, or most likely dining at his all-time favorite spot— BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Watch the full episode above.