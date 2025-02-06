Next Man Up: Charge guard Darius Brown II is a kid at heart with his movie and music taste

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up" showcase Browns players fans might not have known much about.

Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know Charge guard Darius Brown II. Brown has been on a recent tear, scoring a career-high 33-point with eight three-pointers made, helping the Charge defeat the Delaware Blue Coats with a 20-point comeback.

But off the court, Brown is a kid at heart. From his favorite movies (Kung Fu Panda among them) to the most surprising songs on his playlist (yes, there are some High School Musical hits on there), Brown embraces childhood nostalgia.

Watch the episode in the player above.