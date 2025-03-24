Watch Now
Next Man Up: From video games to Afrobeats, get to know the Cavs' man from down under- Luke Travers

In this episode, get to know Cavs' two-way forward Luke Travers, who hails from Perth, Australia. Travers has enjoyed playing basketball both here in the states and back in Austrailia, even getting a Cleveland connection in the land down under playing with former Cavs fan-favorite Matthew Dellavedova with Melbourne United.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

But off the court, you can catch Travers working on his digital basketball skills, claiming some strong NBA 2K abilities. He might be playing the game while listening to everything from Burna Boy to Noah Kahan.

He's one well-rounded Aussie.

Watch the episode in the player above.

