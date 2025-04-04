Next Man Up: Get to know Cavs 2-Way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin on and off the court

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions, and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know the Cavs' two-way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Tomlin has had a very interesting journey into the NBA. He didn't play basketball for his high school in Harlem, New York—but he did love hooping at the outdoor courts around town. Tomlin said he stood about 5'8" his freshman year and by the time he graduated high school he had shot up to 6'7"—so he decided he should pursue the sport.

Tomlin started as a Junior College player, getting his collegiate start at Monroe Community College before transferring to Kansas State and helping lead the team to the Elite Eight in 2023. Tomlin went undrafted but quickly joined the Cavs 2024 Summer League, going on to sign with the Cleveland Charge and eventually earning a 10-day contract with the Cavs this year that he turned into a 2-way contract early in March.

But off the court, Tomlin likes playing video games, throwing strikes and believes he knows which house the Hogwarts sorting hat would place him in.

Watch the full episode above.