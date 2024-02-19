Next Man Up: Get to know Cavs guard Zhaire Smith on and off the court

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up" showcase Browns players fans might not have known much about. Now, News 5’s Camryn Justice takes the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On this episode, get to know Zhaire Smith, who has been working hard with the G League affiliate Cleveland Charge and has since been rewarded with a 10-day contract with the Cavs.

Smith has been playing basketball for most of his life and has overcome his share of obstacles to do it, including serious injuries.

But off the court, Smith is a family man who loves to worship, play video games, and once wasn't too bad at freestyling.

Watch the full episode above.