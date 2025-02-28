Watch Now
Next Man Up: Get to know Charge G Sean McNeil, who is a golfer at heart

In this episode, get to know Charge guard Sean McNeil, who is back in the Buckeye State after playing his senior year of college at The Ohio State University.
Sean McNeil Charge
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — You may have seen the feature "Next Man Up," which showcases Browns players fans may not have known much about. Now, I take the series from the gridiron to the hardwood, highlighting rising stars, new additions and developmental players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge.

In this episode, get to know Charge guard Sean McNeil, who is back in the Buckeye State after playing his senior year of college at The Ohio State University.

McNeil is a guy who prides himself on being able to shoot from anywhere, but that doesn't just apply to the court. Away from basketball, McNeil enjoys working on his golf game—even boasting a hole-in-one at a young age.

Watch the episode in the player above.

