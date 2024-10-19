Next Man Up: NEO native Rex Sunahara went from working at House of Blues to Browns starting long snapper

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know new starting long snapper Rex Sunahara. He might be new to the role, but he's not new to the area. Sunahara grew up in Bay Village and is Cleveland through and through. He's watched Cleveland sports his whole life and now gets to play for one of the city's teams.

But just before the Browns signed Sunahara, he was just about to start a job working at House of Blues as a stagehand. Now, he gets to live his dream in the NFL.

Away from football, Sunahara enjoys spending time outdoors, fishing around Northeast Ohio, and jamming out to Hawaiian hits and even some Phil Collins.

