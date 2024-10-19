Watch Now
SportsNext Man Up

Actions

Next Man Up: NEO native Rex Sunahara went from working at House of Blues to Browns starting long snapper

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know new starting long snapper Rex Sunahara. He might be new to the role, but he's not new to the area.
Rex Sunahara
Posted

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know new starting long snapper Rex Sunahara. He might be new to the role, but he's not new to the area. Sunahara grew up in Bay Village and is Cleveland through and through. He's watched Cleveland sports his whole life and now gets to play for one of the city's teams.

But just before the Browns signed Sunahara, he was just about to start a job working at House of Blues as a stagehand. Now, he gets to live his dream in the NFL.

Away from football, Sunahara enjoys spending time outdoors, fishing around Northeast Ohio, and jamming out to Hawaiian hits and even some Phil Collins.

You can watch the episode in the player above.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.