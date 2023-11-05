Next Man Up: WR Cedric Tillman enjoys hanging with childhood friend DTR while working towards increased role

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know wide receiver Cedric Tillman, a rookie who has been staying ready for an increased role whenever the team decides to call on him.

When he's not working on his craft, Tillman is probably watching anime with a plate of wings (don't forget the ranch) or hanging out with his childhood friend and now teammate, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

