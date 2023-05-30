Watch Now
Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA

Nuggets ABA Impact Basketball
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - Denver Nuggets' Bobby Jones, second left, Nets' Julius Erving, fourth left, and New York Nets' Jim Eakins, right, battle for a rebound during the ABA championship playoff game at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 14, 1976. The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals and is stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 11:09:15-04

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals.

It's stirring up fond memories of the defunct league.

Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals.

It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA.

But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today.

Up-tempo play.

The 3-point shot.

The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert.

The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.

