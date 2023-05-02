Ohio Casino Control Commission prohibits sports betting on University of Alabama baseball games

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has prohibited any sports betting on the University of Alabama baseball team after receiving reports from one of its independent integrity monitors.

Executive Director Matthew T. Schuler sent an emergency order to sports gaming licensees on Monday. According to the order, sportsbooks will not be allowed to accept any wagers on Alabama's baseball team immediately.

"Any wagers placed on an incomplete sporting event that has had wagering suspended through the issuance of an emergency order must be voided," Schuler wrote in the statement.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission did not say what the reports were that triggered the order.

Alabama's next game is scheduled for Thursday against Vanderbilt.