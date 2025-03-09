OHSAA basketball tournament results for Northeast Ohio boys and girls teams

The Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments for boys and girls are underway, and Northeast Ohio teams are representing well.

Here are the results from the boys and girls high school teams this weekend:

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Division I



Region 1- St. Ignatius 73, Canton McKinley 46.

Division II



Region 5- Massillon Perry 57, Shaker Heights 43.

Division III



Region 9- Garfield Heights 58, Archbishop Hoban 45.

Division IV



Region 13- Glenville 50, Warrensville Heights 40.

Division V



Region 17- Lutheran East 64, Richmond Heights 59.

Division VI



Region 21- Kirtland 59, Dalton 51.

Division VII



Region 25- Cornerstone Christian 42, Warren John F. Kennedy 32.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Division I



Region 1- Rocky River Magnificat 54, Massilon Jackson 41.

Division II



Region 5- Olmsted Falls 63, Green 48.

Division III



Region 9- Brush 51, Archbishop Hoban 46.

Division IV



Region 13- Laurel 62, Streetsboro 47.

Division V



Region 17- Creston Norwayne 48, Canton South 43.

Division VI



Region 21- Rootstown 37, Smithville 36.

Division VII



Region 25- Mogadore 45, Danbury 37.

The Boys' State Semifinals will be held March 14 through 16. The State Finals will be held March 21-22 at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Girls State Finals will be held March 14-15.