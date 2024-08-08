Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles gold in world-record time

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a back-to-back Olympic champion in the 400-meter hurdles.

Under the lights in Paris on Thursday, she clocked a new world-record time of 50.37 to take the gold. The previous record, which she set, was 50.65.

Coming off the final turn, McLaughlin-Levrone took control of the race, passing her rival Femke Bol of the Netherlands. American Ana Cockrell managed to snatch the silver from Bol who began to fade right before hitting the finish line.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the first woman to ever win two gold medals in 400-meter hurdles at the Olympics.

The two medals from the women in this event added to the two medals the Americans won in the men's 200 meters about 30 minutes earlier. Kenny Bednarek took silver and Noah Lyles won the bronze.

Lyles revealed after the race that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days ago. The sprinter was attempting to become the first American to win 100-meter and 200-meter events at the Olympics in 40 years.

