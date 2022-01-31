Rock Hall Super Bowl exhibit travels to Los Angeles ahead of the big game

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the NFL are teaming up to honor Super Bowl Halftime shows of the past.

"The Biggest Show on Turf: 56 Years of Halftime Shows" will be a part of the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend and next.

Since the exhibit debuted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland during last year's NFL Draft, thousands of fans have come from near and far to check it out.

“The Super Bowl has always been bigger than just the game. It’s a cultural phenomenon that brings fans together with music and football for an experience like no other,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the NFL and Pepsi to travel the exhibit to the Super Bowl and celebrate the dynamic history of the Halftime Show with fans.”

The exhibit at the Super Bowl Experience will let fans stroll through The Weeknd’s mirrored infinity room set-piece and check out Katy Perry’s beach-ball-inspired costume and “Left Shark” from her 2015 performance.

The exhibit also features items from Super Bowl performances by Lady Gaga, Beyonce, The Who's, the Eagles, Bruno Mars, and more.

If you're in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, you can buy tickets for the exhibit by clicking here.