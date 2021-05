Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chesterland West Geauga broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 21-3 explosion on Middlefield Cardinal on April 13 in Ohio softball action.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

