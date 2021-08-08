Cardington-Lincoln bounces Worthington Christian in up-and-down tilt

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 56-7 win over Worthington Christian for an Ohio high school football victory on August 7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Pirates stomped on in front of the Warriors 56-7 to begin the second quarter.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

