Cincinnati Mariemont nips Chagrin Falls in scare

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jun 05, 2021
Cincinnati Mariemont poked just enough holes in Chagrin Falls’ defenders to garner a taut 12-9 victory in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup. .

The clock was the only thing that stopped Cincinnati Mariemont, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-2 fourth quarter, too.

Cincinnati Mariemont jumped over Chagrin Falls 9-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ attack jumped to a 7-5 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Cincinnati Mariemont drew first blood by forging a 3-1 margin over Chagrin Falls after the first quarter.

