Cincinnati Mariemont poked just enough holes in Chagrin Falls’ defenders to garner a taut 12-9 victory in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup. .

The clock was the only thing that stopped Cincinnati Mariemont, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-2 fourth quarter, too.

Cincinnati Mariemont jumped over Chagrin Falls 9-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ attack jumped to a 7-5 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Cincinnati Mariemont drew first blood by forging a 3-1 margin over Chagrin Falls after the first quarter.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

The post Cincinnati Mariemont nips Chagrin Falls in scare appeared first on Lede Ai RSS.