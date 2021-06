Cincinnati Mariemont earned a convincing 16-6 win over Rocky River at Rocky River High on June 5 in Ohio girls high school lacrosse action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors fought to a 10-5 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

