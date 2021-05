A combination of runs and pitching led to a knockout performance as Ashtabula Lakeside turned out the lights on Beachwood 15-4 in an Ohio high school softball matchup on April 9.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

The post Ruh-Roh, Ashtabula Lakeside shuts out Beachwood appeared first on Lede Ai RSS.