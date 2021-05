It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Cuyahoga Heights’ 21-0 beating of Middlefield Cardinal in an Ohio high school softball matchup.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

The post Score no more: Cuyahoga Heights’ pitching breaks Middlefield Cardinal appeared first on Lede Ai RSS.