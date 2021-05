No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Willoughby South followed in overpowering Chardon 8-0 in an Ohio boys hockey matchup.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first and second periods, leaving the score 0-0 at first period.

This post was written with software that uses artificial intelligence to publish news briefs.

