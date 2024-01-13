Steelers-Bills Wild Card playoff game postponed due to winter storm in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, NY. — While the Cleveland Browns are set to kick off their Wild Card Weekend playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon, an AFC North foe will have to wait to play their game due to severe winter weather.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills were scheduled to play their Wild Card game on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium. However, a winter storm that hit the area this weekend had other plans for the two teams.

Sunday's forecast is expected to hold whiteout conditions, and the snowfall is so intense the Bills were evenhiring fans and locals to shovel snow inside the stadium in preparation for the game.

With that in mind and after conversations between state leaders and NFL leaders, Sunday's game has been postponed until Monday at 4:30 p.m.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the news on Saturday afternoon.

"I’ve been in communication with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend. In consultation with our emergency response teams, Buffalo Bills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday," she shared online.

Football fans will have to wait a little longer to see the AFC matchup between the Bills and Steelers, but Browns fans will know their fate and whether they'll be advancing in the postseason well before that. They won't know who they'll face however until the postponed game is played. Browns and Texans kickoff inside NRG Stadium Saturday at 4:30 p.m.