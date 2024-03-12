If you live in Northeast Ohio and are a huge fan of WWE, then we've got great news for you. SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland.

Westlake's Logan Paul announced the WWE's decision on the IMPAULSIVE podcast on Tuesday.

SummerSlam 2024 will be held at Browns Stadium on August 3.

On August 2, WWE will be hosting its SmackDown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

If you're interested in getting tickets, click here.

Last month, the State of Ohio awarded $44 million in tax credits to multiple film and television productions, including $1.6 million to the WWE.

This event adds to the list of high-profile events in Cleveland this year.

See what else is coming: