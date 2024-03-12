Watch Now
Sports

Actions

SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland

WWE Sale
AP
In this photo provided by WWE, Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 1, 2023. It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. (WWE via AP)
WWE Sale
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 12:21:58-04

If you live in Northeast Ohio and are a huge fan of WWE, then we've got great news for you. SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland.

Westlake's Logan Paul announced the WWE's decision on the IMPAULSIVE podcast on Tuesday.

SummerSlam 2024 will be held at Browns Stadium on August 3.

On August 2, WWE will be hosting its SmackDown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

If you're interested in getting tickets, click here.

Last month, the State of Ohio awarded $44 million in tax credits to multiple film and television productions, including $1.6 million to the WWE.

This event adds to the list of high-profile events in Cleveland this year.

See what else is coming:

Rock Hall inductions 1 of many of Cleveland's big events in 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through