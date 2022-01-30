SUPER BOWL BOUND: Cincinnati Bengals beat Chiefs in overtime to win AFC championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years after a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati struggled to get things going on both sides of the ball, giving up three touchdowns in the Chiefs' first three drives of the game. Burrow threw for 101 yards and only one touchdown — a screen pass to Samaje Perine — in the first half. Tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted to the locker room at the end of the first quarter with a left knee injury. He would later be seen in crutches on the sideline.

The defense was able to get a huge stop at the end of the half, keeping the score at 21-10. The 11-point deficit mirrors the halftime deficit when the two teams played in the regular season — a game the Bengals came back to win.

In the third quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception in a championship game to set up a Burrow-Chase touchdown. Kansas City was unable to score in its first three drives of the second half as the Bengals rallied to make it a tie game.

Burrow returned the favor, throwing an interception to start the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs were unable to make something out of the excellent field position as the Bengals defense produced sacks in back-to-back third down plays. Kicker Evan McPherson gave Cincinnati the 24-21 lead with six minutes left in the game, but Kansas City was able to hit a last-second field goal to tie the game.

For the second straight week, the Chiefs got the ball to start overtime. This time, though, Mahomes threw an interception to Vonn Bell. McPherson once again kicked a game-winning field goal to bring the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1989.

The Bengals will play the winner of 49ers vs. Rams at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. If San Francisco wins the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl would be a rematch of Cincinnati's previous Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s. The 49ers, led by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, won both of those games.

Paul Sancya/AP Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy as team owner Mike Brown, right, looks on after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

