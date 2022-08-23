Tennis in the Land returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Tennis in the Land has returned for its second year, bringing some of the world’s top tennis players to Northeast Ohio.

The entire West bank of The Flats turns into a sprawling tennis complex with Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica serving as the center stage. The event is part of the U.S. Open Series and will serve as the final opportunity for players to dial in their game before the U.S. Open next week.

“It’s truly one of the most unique venues in the world,” tournament director Kyle Ross said. “The boats go by. American Courage floats by and blows their horn right as the players try to serve.”

The week-long event kicked off on August 20 and preparations began immediately following the Alicia Keys concert at Jacobs Friday night. The unique venue provides the perfect backdrop for roughly 17 of the top 50 women’s tennis players in the world.

“It’s right in the heart of downtown,” Ross said. “A lot of tennis tournaments are outside a little bit, maybe in the suburbs and it was important to us to be in the fabric of the city"

The tournament awards over $250,000 in prize money to competitors and Cleveland fans will have a unique opportunity to watch world-class tennis up close in a very special venue.

Last year's Tennis in the Land champion, Anett Kontaveit is the current No. 2 player in the world. The event was watched live by more than 4.5 million viewers around the world and featured 50 hours of live coverage across Tennis Channel and Bally's Sports Ohio.

“It’s a good opportunity to see these players up close before you have to catch them at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York,” Ross said.

Tickets are still on sale for the 2022 Tennis in the Land event put on by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). Matches run through Saturday, August 27.