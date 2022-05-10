Three generations of baseball players come together at New Philadelphia field

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — If you drive past any baseball field on any day, there's a chance you will find a story.

In Harrison County at Conotton Valley High School, the Hiland Hawks 14U team from the "Stark Summit Baseball League" took on the New Philadelphia Black Sox.

If you were sitting behind the backstop, you would notice three of a kind in the field.

The Monigold triplets, Gerut in center field, Grady pitching and Griffin catching with their John dad coaching, have continued their family's love for the game.

For the first time ever, the family lined up on Jim Monigold Field and they had a tough time holding it together.

“Well, it’s a little tough right now just talking about your family, but yeah… I will," Jim Monigold said. He is a hall of fame athlete and coach with a field named after him. He also happens to be the triplets' grandpa.

“We’re still here, enjoying life," Jim said.

“I think it’s great getting to have someone in my family have a field named after them," Gerut said.

“It’s just an honor to have it named after him and the family," Griffin said.

“There’s probably a little bit of butterflies, not much, but you usually have that every game," Grady said.

All the Monigold men agree on that, they also agree that you can't let it matter.

“Just the opportunity for my boys to play on the same field named after him, it’s pretty humbling actually," John said.

