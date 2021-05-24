Watch
Topgolf Live Stadium Tour tickets to go on sale in June

Topgolf
Topgolf stadium tour
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 24, 2021
CLEVELAND — Topgolf is going on tour and headed to Cleveland.

From Sept. 30 until Oct. 3, players can hit golf balls into on-field targets at Progressive Field as part of the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments.

Tickets cost $80 for players and $40 for students. You can get premium tickets for $175 which include drink tickets, a Topgolf hat, a lifetime Topgolf membership, and a gameplay voucher that can be used at any location besides Las Vegas.

During the event, special safety protocols will be in place including:

  • Disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times
  • Washing golf balls after play and before re-use
  • Placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue

Tickets go on sale June 3.

For more information, click here.

