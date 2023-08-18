Venus Williams, seven-time Grand Slam winner, to compete at Tennis in the Land in Cleveland

Calling all tennis fans! Venus Williams, former world Number 1 in singles and doubles, will be competing in Cleveland's tournament Tennis in the Land.

Williams is a seven-time single Grand Slam winner and will be playing in the event alongside other tennis greats, including 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens, 2021 US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez, Cleveland native and 2023 Hobert International Champion Lauren Davis, and more. Click here to see the 2023 player field for Tennis in the Land.

The draw for the weeklong tennis event, which will determine when Williams will play, will be announced Friday night, according to a news release sent on behalf of event organizers.

Watch the video announcement on the Tennis in the Land Facebook page here.

Tennis in the Land takes place from August 19-26.

