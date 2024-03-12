WATCH: Crews install wrap for NCAA Women's Final Four in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — One of the first signs of the NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament in Cleveland came on Tuesday – literally – as crews installed a wrap on the pedestrian bridge in Downtown Cleveland.

The crews started installing the wrap on the bridge over Prospect Avenue and Ontario Street, just outside JACK Casino, at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. A representative for the tournament said the installation will take about 12 hours.

Cleveland is hosting the NCAA Women’s Final Four on April 5 and 7 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission says they expect 20,000 people from all over the country to attend the 2-day tournament.

“In many ways, right now, women's college basketball is as popular if not more popular than men's college basketball, I think Cleveland is really going to be the beneficiary of that being the case,” said Gilbert.

He said when Cleveland was originally awarded the opportunity to host in 2024, they were estimating bringing in $25 million, but since women’s basketball has drastically grown in popularity these last few years, they are now expecting to see a much bigger number.

NCAA Women's Final Four Tournament expected to exceed original $25 million estimate

