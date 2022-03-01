WATCH: MLB commissioner speaks after union rejects 'best and final' offer

JUPITER, Fla. — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is speaking out after the union rejected the league's "best and final offer."

You can watch his press conference in the player below:

During his press conference, Manfred announced that opening day will be canceled, as well as the first two series of the season.

After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

RELATED: MLBPA reportedly rejects MLB's 'best and final' offer; no deal made

