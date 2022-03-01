Watch
WATCH: MLB commissioner speaks after union rejects 'best and final' offer

Cancels opening day
Commissioner Rob Manfred says baseball season in jeopardy
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:22:48-05

JUPITER, Fla. — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is speaking out after the union rejected the league's "best and final offer."

You can watch his press conference in the player below:

During his press conference, Manfred announced that opening day will be canceled, as well as the first two series of the season.

After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

