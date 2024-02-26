Watch Now
WATCH: St. Ignatius bowls a perfect game during district tournament

St. Ignatius' bowling team made history after bowling a perfect game during the Northeast Ohio District Tournament over the weekend.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 11:14:12-05

This is the first time a team has bowled a perfect game during the district meet.

The team will now be heading to the state tournament next week in Columbus.

