WATCH: St. Ignatius bowls a perfect game during district tournament

St. Ignatius' bowling team made history after bowling a perfect game during the Northeast Ohio District Tournament over the weekend.

This is the first time a team has bowled a perfect game during the district meet.

BOWL: A PERFECT GAME! The Alley Cats roll a perfect 300 Baker game at the District Meet! It is the first ever Perfect Game in the history of the Northeast District Tournament! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/WLHzbZhlM0 — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) February 25, 2024

The team will now be heading to the state tournament next week in Columbus.